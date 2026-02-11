Singapore hits one million Indian visitor mark, tourism boosts up with footfall

Singapore has seen a growth in Indian visitors in 2025 compared to 2024, stated the country’s tourism board.

Singapore had over 1.2 million visitors from India in 2025, an increase of around 1 per cent from 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The year 2025 marked a milestone for Singapore-India tourism as we celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties. We’re heartened that over a million Indian visitors chose Singapore, driving robust tourism spending and demonstrating the market’s continued confidence in our destination,” said Markus Tan, the Singapore Tourism Board regional director for India, the Middle East, South Asia and Africa.

“What excites us most is the diversity we’re seeing — from leisure travellers seeking authentic experiences to major corporates choosing Singapore for their MICE events,” said Tan.

International Visitor Arrivals (IVA) in Singapore reached 16.9 million in 2025, a 2.3 per cent growth compared to 2024.

Singapore’s tourism receipts (TR) from India totalled $1.17 billion during the same period, a 5 per cent year-on-year increase.

“We are getting a lot of repeat travellers to Singapore now. The devaluation of the rupee has made holidays in Europe and the US more expensive. Apart from that, getting a visa to these places is hard. So, people prefer Southeast Asia destinations like Singapore,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman, Travel Agents Federation of India (Tafi), eastern region.

Indian passport holders can obtain a Singapore visa in three to five working days, with an overall turnaround time of up to seven days.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched a year-long “Just Between Us Friends” campaign in 2025, bringing together travel agencies, airlines, payment companies, and shopping malls to offer exclusive deals.

Additionally, STB launched a series of strategic marketing partnerships to strengthen Singapore’s brand affinity in India, said officials. STB also signed its first-ever MoU with an Indian airline, IndiGo, in July 2025 to boost leisure and business travel.