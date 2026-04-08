Same-day FIR for cognisable offences, says Election Commission to Kolkata Police stations

All police stations under Kolkata Police have been directed by the Election Commission to register cases in cognisable offences on the same day, failing which the officer responsible for refusal or delay could face suspension, sources in the poll panel said on Tuesday.

Cognisable offences are those in which police can register a case and initiate action immediately without an arrest warrant.

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“For example, apart from heinous crimes like murder, rape or kidnapping, offences such as criminal intimidation, theft, carrying unauthorised arms, causing voluntary hurt, or possession of psychotropic substances are also cognisable in nature,” said a senior police officer.

An officer of Kolkata Police said the EC has instructed the force to take “prompt action” on complaints and ensure that cases are registered the same day.

However, a section of officers indicated there could be practical challenges in implementing the directive, as some complaints require verification through a preliminary inquiry before a formal case is registered.

An officer cited Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which allows the police to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 14 days to determine whether a prima facie case exists for offences punishable with imprisonment between three and seven years.

“We always register cases immediately in complaints involving heinous crimes. But if we are required to register instant cases for all types of complaints, it may take away the scope for a preliminary inquiry, which is crucial to establish the basic facts before drawing up charges against the accused,” a senior officer said.

Sources, however, said that all officers have been asked to comply with the directive without exception or face suspension.

The directive comes two days after the EC suspended the officer-in-charge of Kasba police station for allegedly dropping the name of a known criminal, Sona Pappu, from the list of “active criminals” in the area.

Last week, the poll panel also suspended four police personnel — including a deputy commissioner, an officer- in-charge, an additional officer-in-charge and a sergeant — for an alleged law and order lapse during Union home minister Amit Shah’s public meeting for the nomination rally of BJP’s Bhabanipur candidate, Suvendu Adhikari.