Students quitting UG course in third-year to be awarded 'Major' degree at St Xavier’s College

St Xavier’s College on Park Street has informed students that those exiting the four-year undergraduate programme after the third year in July will be awarded a “graduate with major” degree.

An honours degree will be awarded to students who complete the fourth year.

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Principal Father Dominic Savio said students who clear the third year will be promoted to the fourth year. However, only those with a CGPA of 75% or above till the sixth semester (third year) will be eligible for an “honours with research” degree, while the rest will receive an “honours” degree.

A notice issued on Tuesday states: “The exact nomenclature of the degree may vary in accordance with future notifications and guidelines issued by the University of Calcutta. Students are advised to take note of the above and plan their academic progression accordingly.”

The Calcutta University vice-chancellor and the principals of four autonomous colleges — St Xavier’s College, Park Street; Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur; Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur; and Behala College met on March 11 to decide on what will be the name of the degree to be awarded to students who want to exit after the third year.

“The decision has been taken based on what was resolved at the March 11 meeting,” Father Savio told Metro on Tuesday.

The principal of Behala College said students will “graduate with a major” at the end of the third year.

CU has yet to decide what degree will be awarded to students of its affiliated colleges after the third year.

CU had earlier informed students that they would be awarded an honours degree at the end of the third year, based on a method adopted by Delhi University.

“But the problem is that the UGC does not recognise it. The university is taking legal opinion,” a CU official said.

CU vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said the issue will be taken up at the next meeting of the university’s syndicate.