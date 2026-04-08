Implement 'Vande' order: UGC directs universities to sing all six stanzas of National Song

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and colleges to strictly implement the notification of the Union government on singing of Vande Mataram in full on specific occasions.

The higher education regulator re-shared the order issued on January 28, 2026, by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) for “strict compliance”.

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“Kindly find enclosed a copy of the ‘Orders relating to the National Song of India’ dated January 28, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. All Higher Education Institutions are requested to ensure strict compliance with the

said orders and to issue suitable instructions to all concerned in this regard,” said

the UGC letter issued on April 6, 2026.

The MHA order included all six stanzas of the poem written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee under the national song. So far, the national song includes the first two stanzas for singing in public events.

The MHA order said that the full version of Vande Mataram shall be played accompanied by mass singing on the occasions of unfurling of the national flag, on cultural occasions or ceremonial functions other than parades, on the arrival of the President at any government or public function, but excluding formal state functions.

In all schools, the day’s work may begin with community singing of Vande Mataram, the MHA order said.