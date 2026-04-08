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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

High court forms three retired judges' panel for plea process of voters removed from electoral rolls

Sources said former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam and former judges Pradipta Roy and Pranab Kumar Deb will frame the guidelines. The committee was formed by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul

Tapas Ghosh, Subhajoy Roy Published 08.04.26, 07:26 AM
High Court

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The high court on Tuesday constituted a committee of three former judges to decide procedures for the appellate tribunals that will hear appeals from voters removed from the electoral rolls.

Sources said former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam and former judges Pradipta Roy and Pranab Kumar Deb will frame the guidelines. The committee was formed by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul.

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A high court source said the three-member panel has been requested to draft the procedures “as early as possible”.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed that the committee “establish the procedure that must be consistently followed by all 19 Appellate Tribunals”.

The apex court also asked the chief justice to “constitute this Committee without delay and to endeavour to have the procedure prescribed by tomorrow, i.e., 07.04.2026, to accelerate the resolution of the appeals”.

The 19 appellate tribunals were notified on March 20 but have yet to start examining appeals from ordinary voters.

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