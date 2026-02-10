RG Kar rape and murder: Think and then vote, says slain doctor's father at gathering

Your judgement should reflect on your vote, the father of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, said at a protest gathering at Esplanade on Monday.

The gathering was held to mark the doctor’s birthday. She would have turned 33 on February 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor’s mother, who was also present at the protest, urged people to think before applying their democratic right.

“Earlier, there used to be scientific rigging; now there is scientific corruption. No one will remain permanent in a democratic system. Use your judgement in the election,” the doctor’s father said at the meeting organised by West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front and Abhaya Mancha, a platform for doctors and civil society members.

“People must think before applying their democratic right as we need to build a healthy society,” the doctor’s mother said.

“My daughter is a victim of corruption. I will fight till I get justice. Do not lose patience, do not feel disappointed. We will see light one day. We will uproot the roots of corruption. Before applying your democratic right, think once. This is a corrupt government with corruption in every department — from health to education,” said the mother.

In the evening, a torch rally was held in Sodepur, where the family lives.

Many of those present at the protest in Esplanade said they were feeling frustrated by how the court case has been dragging on for months.

“The last time a hearing actually happened was in August. Since November, the matter has been listed over 30 times but never came up for a hearing,” said Sayantani Ghosh Hazra, a member of the junior doctors’ front and a senior resident at KPC Medical College and Hospital.

On August 18, 2024, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder and subsequently issued a series of directives.

However, last December, the court shifted the “suo motu” case to Calcutta High Court.

“We saw chief minister Mamata Banerjee protest against the SIR in the Supreme Court. Had she done the same for my daughter, the case would have been expedited,” the mother said on Monday.