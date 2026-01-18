RG Kar rape and murder case: CBI files eighth status report at Sealdah court

The CBI on Saturday submitted a status report at the Sealdah court on its probe into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year.

The young doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

The CBI lawyer told the court that the call details of a dozen police personnel, including those on duty that day at the Tala police station and the police outpost on the hospital premises, had been examined.

The central investigating agency also told the court that the call detail records of some non-medical and medical officials of RG Kar have been examined as part of its ongoing probe.

The parents of the slain doctor expressed disappointment over the progress of the probe.

“The status report says that the investigating officer underwent an eye operation. That apart, there is absolutely nothing. Is this what a CBI status report is meant to be in such a case? I don’t know,” the father told Metro.

This was the eighth status report that the CBI filed before the court. The last was submitted in November 2025.

During the submission, the CBI counsel informed the court that the agency also examined the call detail records of some officers of Kolkata Police who were initially part of the probe.

Kolkata Police, which began investigating the case, arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime. A few days later, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Roy has been convicted and is serving a life sentence.

The CBI had arrested former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and the then officer in charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, for alleged “destruction of evidence” and “larger conspiracy”.

However, it has yet to submit a chargesheet. They are out on bail.