Red Road block opposed: Lawyers approach court over week-long yoga closure

The BJP government’s decision to close Red Road to traffic for a week, leading to a Yoga Day programme in the middle of one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, now faces a legal challenge.

A lawyers’ association on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court against the decision ahead of the Sunday event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya accepted the petition filed by advocate Shamim Ahmed, representing the lawyers, and scheduled it for hearing on Thursday.

Red Road was reduced to one flank on Monday and has been completely shut since Tuesday, disrupting traffic in the heart of Calcutta, commuters complained.

Mayo Road, Outram Road, Chowringhee, JL Nehru Road, Strand Road, Kingsway, Dufferin Road and Casuarina Avenue are among the stretches worst affected.

“It is causing a lot of problems for lawyers to reach the high court. It is causing problems for everyone. A road cannot be blocked like this for seven days,” said a lawyer.

The period right after an election result is usually the smoothest in Calcutta, with politicians taking a break from large rallies. The yoga celebrations have cut short that respite.

A woman travelling towards Beckbagan from Kyd Street was delayed by at least 20 minutes in reaching her daughter’s school to pick her up on Wednesday afternoon.

A Ballygunge resident commuting to work in central Calcutta spent around 15 minutes covering barely 1km between Park Street and Chowringhee.

Yoga mandate

A separate case has been filed against a government order that suggests yoga practice early on Sunday morning is mandatory for all government employees.

Employees’ Union Coordination Committee has moved the high court bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, challenging the directive.

A June 14 communication from Bengal chief secretary Manoj Agarwal states: “It has been decided that all officers and employees, including permanent, contractual, part-time, daily-wage/casual workers, outsourced personnel, and personnel engaged on honorarium basis of the State Government, PSUs, autonomous bodies, and local bodies shall observe the occasion by participating in the programme on 21.06.2026 from 6.30am to 7.45am from their respective offices/place of stay/Red Road & Milan Mela, if nominated.”

It adds: “All Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, and other Heads of Offices shall ensure participation of all personnel as detailed above without fail.”

Traffic tweaks

Both north- and south-bound traffic were disrupted on Wednesday as hundreds of vehicles were forced to take detours.

Diversions were made through J&N Island, Outram Road to JL Nehru Road, or via Dufferin Road, Mayo Road and Dalhousie.

Howrah-bound buses coming via Zeerut Bridge were diverted from the Belvedere Road and AJC Bose Road crossing towards AJC Bose Road, Turf View, AJC ramp, St George’s Gate Road, Strand Road, Howrah or Dalhousie.

South-bound vehicles were diverted through the Red Road and Mayo Road crossing to Mayo Road and Dufferin Road, or from Government Place (East), Esplanade Row (East) and the Esplanade crossing to JL Nehru Road.

Vehicles on Mayo Road were diverted from the CR Das statue, Kingsway to Strand Road, while vehicles from St George’s Gate Road were diverted via the Hastings crossing, AJC ramp, AJC Bose Road and AJC Bose Road flyover or Zeerut Bridge.