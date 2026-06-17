MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

UK-India free trade agreement to take effect from July 15 amid steel tariff dispute

Indian officials had raised the prospect of reopening or delaying the application of the FTA, worth £4.8 billion ($6.5 billion) and signed last year, over concern about the impact of new UK steel trade measures, due to come into effect on July 1

Reuters Published 17.06.26, 08:45 PM
Flags of UK and India

Representational image File picture

Britain's free trade agreement with India will come into force on July 15, the British government said on Wednesday, reaching agreement to implement the deal despite a dispute over London's forthcoming steel tariff regime.

Indian officials had raised the prospect of reopening or delaying the application of the FTA, worth £4.8 billion ($6.5 billion) and signed last year, over concern about the impact of new UK steel trade measures, due to come into effect on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the two countries agreed to move ahead with implementation of the trade deal after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at a G7 leaders summit in France.

"The deal gives British exporters an edge over international competitors, and I would encourage all businesses to ensure they are properly prepared," British Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said in a statement.

Under the deal, India will cut whisky tariffs to 40% from 150%, and automotives from 10% under a quota to 100%, with Britain cutting tariffs on goods such as clothes, footwear and some food.

The British government said businesses had 28 days to register in order to get the benefit of tariff reductions.

RELATED TOPICS

India-UK Trade Keir Starmer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Hosabale, Bhagwat, third RSS leader backs people-to-people outreach with Pakistan

In an interview to PTI Videos in May, Hosabale had said that trust in Pakistan's military and political leadership was completely missing in India, and added that people-to-people contact was the best way to break the deadlock
A tricoloured chess piece symbolising India and a red and blue chess piece symbolising the US
Quote left Quote right

US used incorrect map of India, excluding Kashmir and depicting PoK as Pakistani territory

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT