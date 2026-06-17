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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

CISCE issues health handbook for schools to promote hygiene habits among students

The 144-page document — divided into 12 modules — combines concepts and practical approaches to help learners understand not just what to do but also why these habits matter in daily life

Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 17.06.26, 08:11 AM
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The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has circulated a health and hygiene handbook among its affiliated schools and suggested that teachers use it as a teaching aid in classrooms and club activities.

The 144-page document — divided into 12 modules — combines concepts and practical approaches to help learners understand not just what to do but also why these habits matter in daily life.

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The handbook encourages children to take responsibility for their personal hygiene, adopt safe and mindful practices, and contribute positively to the wellness of their surroundings, Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary, wrote in the foreword to the 144-page document.

“...I hope this handbook inspires every learner to internalise these practices and become active partners in nation-building, creating cleaner schools, healthier communities, and a brighter future for all,” Emmanuel wrote.

Teachers can link each topic with real-life scenarios, demonstrations or hands-on activities, the handbook says.

Students are encouraged to read the modules carefully, reflect on how the practices apply to their daily lives and adopt one healthy habit at a time.

Parents, described as vital partners in reinforcing healthy habits, are encouraged to read the handbook with their children, model good practices and ensure that healthy habits are followed every day.

Mousumi Saha, principal of National English School, said the handbook had been shared digitally with students.

“We have shared a PDF of the handbook in all class groups. We will place greater emphasis on primary school students because that is the age when habits are formed,” she said.

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Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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