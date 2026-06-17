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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Both Red Road flanks off limits as Kolkata gears up for PM Modi’s International Yoga Day event

Sources said two more events organised by the health department are scheduled on June 19 and 20

Our Special Correspondent Published 17.06.26, 07:36 AM
Preparations for International Yoga Day underway on Red Road on Tuesday.

Preparations for International Yoga Day underway on Red Road on Tuesday. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

Red Road was fully closed to traffic from Tuesday morning as preparations intensified for the International Yoga Day event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend on Sunday.

The road will remain closed until the event concludes. While one flank remained open on Monday, the entire stretch was shut to traffic on Tuesday.

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Sources said two more events organised by the health department are scheduled on June 19 and 20.

“Eleven marathons will be organised from 11 locations across the city on June 19, while another event will be organised at Prinsep Ghat and Millennium Park on June 20,” a police officer said.

A video conference between health department officials and the police was held on Tuesday evening to coordinate arrangements for the events scheduled in the city over the next few days.

With Red Road closed, traffic in both directions is being diverted through alternate routes across the city.

North-bound traffic: Via Outram Road and JL Nehru Road; Dufferin Road and Mayo Road; and, for Howrah-bound buses, through AJC Bose Road, Turf View, St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

South-bound traffic: Via Mayo Road and Dufferin Road; Esplanade and JL Nehru Road; Strand Road; and through Hastings, AJC Bose Road and the AJC Bose Road flyover.

Dozens of people did yoga on mats on a footpath along Howrah bridge early Tuesday morning.

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