MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Enforcement Directorate: Kolkata court frames charges against former TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Shahjahan, with political support and an army of his goons, established a 'reign of terror' in Sandeshkhali

PTI Published 17.06.26, 08:24 PM
Sheikh Shahjahan

Sheikh Shahjahan File picture

A special PMLA court in Kolkata has framed charges against former Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, his brother Sheikh Alomgir and two of his associates in a money laundering case in which they were chargesheeted in May 2024, the ED said on Wednesday.

The court ordered framing of charges against the accused on June 15, the central agency said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The others against whom charges have been framed include Shahjahan’s accomplices Shib Prasad Hazra and Didar Boksh Molla. All four are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had chargesheeted the four men under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on May 27, 2024, and the court took cognisance of it on June 3, 2024.

The money laundering investigation against Shahjahan and his associates stems from multiple FIRs registered against them by the Bengal Police on charges of issuing threats, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, land grabbing, etc.

The ED arrested Shahjahan on March 30, 2024, in connection with a case of mob assault on the agency's officials when they went to search his premises in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5, 2024, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged scam in PDS ration distribution in Bengal.

The ED alleged that Shahjahan, with political support and an army of his goons, established a "reign of terror" in Sandeshkhali.

"Starting with petty crime, he gradually expanded his criminal empire with the use of force and intimidation.

“His wealth accumulation involved land grabbing, illegal fish farming and trading, brick kiln grabbing, getting contracts through his brother Sheikh Alomgir, Hazra and others, and collection of illegal levies," the ED said.

The "ill-gotten" money garnered by Shahjahan was "laundered" by disguising it as income from fish business and employing many trusted associates to channelise the money to himself, it said.

RELATED TOPICS

Shahjahan Sheikh TMC ED
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Hosabale, Bhagwat, third RSS leader backs people-to-people outreach with Pakistan

In an interview to PTI Videos in May, Hosabale had said that trust in Pakistan's military and political leadership was completely missing in India, and added that people-to-people contact was the best way to break the deadlock
A tricoloured chess piece symbolising India and a red and blue chess piece symbolising the US
Quote left Quote right

US used incorrect map of India, excluding Kashmir and depicting PoK as Pakistani territory

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT