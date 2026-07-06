Two people carrying illegal firearms arrested by Kolkata Police at Dankuni toll plaza

Kolkata Police arrested two men from the Dankuni toll plaza on Sunday morning for allegedly possessing illegal firearms.

The police have identified the accused as Mohammad Feroze Khan, alias Mini Feroze, and Mohammad Sajid, both residents of Gulshan Colony in Anandapur, off EM Bypass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said Khan has allegedly been named in 37 criminal cases over the past few years.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said three of those cases, all registered in 2025, were booked under provisions of the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act.

“They had been on the run for a long time. A team of the anti-rowdy squad of the detective department arrested them from the Dankuni toll plaza early on Sunday morning,” an officer said.

The two were arrested in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act at Topsia police station on June 23.

Sources said Khan would be taken into custody for other cases as well after the investigation into this case was over.

Khan, a history sheeter, had been arrested last September in Delhi in connection with an incident of violence and bombing at Gulshan Colony over a dispute on control of the supply of construction materials in the locality. He later obtained bail in that case.

The police said Khan faces several cases related to extortion, illegal possession and use of firearms, and violence linked to control of the construction materials syndicate in parts of eastern Calcutta.

In the previous cases against Khan, the police had obtained CCTV footage in many cases where his associates had been captured hurling bombs and creating vandalism in their neighbourhood over local fights.