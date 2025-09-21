Puja play reflects a troubled world, little voices call for light amid strife

From the devastation on the streets of Gaza to the flood-hit fields of Punjab, the chaos of wildfires in Los Angeles to the silent suffering of school bullying — children are witnessing a world plagued by unrest and uncertainty. Amid this gloom, a group of schoolchildren in the city is choosing to hold on to hope.

At Mahadevi Birla World Academy, students from Classes III to V staged an Agomoni programme last week that blended performance and reflection. Through a radio play interwoven with dance, they highlighted global conflicts and crises, while drawing attention to how the spirit of the festive season can bring hope and healing.

“Imagine playing with your friends in a park, and suddenly there’s a loud noise, everyone runs for cover. That is the plight of many children in Gaza,” said one young narrator, taking on the role of a TV reporter.

Another child spoke of the devastation in Punjab: “The floods have damaged crops, and villages have been submerged.”

The play also touched on modern challenges closer to home, such as bullying in schools and a proposal to ban smartphones for those under 16, raising concerns about content safety, addiction, and mental health.

Yet, amid these themes, the performance struck a hopeful chord. “Let us not despair. The mother Goddess is coming soon… let us pray,” said a parent character in the play, reminding the audience that the Durga Puja season symbolises light in times of darkness.

Vice-principal Nupur Ghosh underscored the significance of acknowledging reality without losing hope. “What is happening around us is so real that it is foolish to brush it off. When we talk about violence in children, manifested through bullying, we must understand that the violence outside often stirs the violence within,” she said.

“Despite the grim realities, be it conflict or calamities, we must continue to strive, move forward, and keep hope alive,” Ghosh added.

This blend of awareness and optimism reflects a broader theme across Durga Puja pandals, which have long served as platforms for social commentary. From women dhakis gaining visibility in what was traditionally a male domain, migrant workers’ plight to environment sustainability and promoting inclusive access to pandals, Puja pandals across the city often spotlight contemporary issues through art and design.

In 2021, Calcutta’s Durga Puja was inscribed in Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a recognition of its blend of creativity and community engagement.

The school’s Agomoni event mirrored this spirit with the children following in the footsteps of the pandals, highlighting that Puja is not only about revelry. The celebrations in the city go beyond wearing new clothes and enjoying the pandals. It is also about acknowledging the despair in society and working toward solutions.

Mahadevi Birla World Academy encourages social responsibility through pre-Puja donation drives, where students and parents are invited to contribute to those in need.

“Puja is not only about enjoyment but also about sharing what is yours. Celebrating responsibly is something that should be taught in schools. Puja is for all, not a select few,” Ghosh said.