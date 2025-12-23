Puddings and fruit cakes fly off shelves

It’s that time of year when you can have your cake and eat it too… and then grab a cookie on the way out.

This festive season, flavours that are flying off shelves include chocolate streusel popsicles, rose cookies, Christmas pudding with brandy butter, and a spice cake that balances the tang of chillies with aromatic spices used in Chinese cuisine.

As demand peaks, confectioners are replenishing their stores while home bakers race against time, determined not to turn customers away.

“This year, the weather got cooler earlier, and the sale of fruit cakes began from December 10. The weekend before Christmas is the busiest time, and the buildup begins on Thursday, which will continue right up to the first week of January. The demand for cakes will continue right through January,” said Puja Kapur, director, Kookie Jar.

This year, Kookie Jar has introduced a mystery box — an assorted selection of chocolates and sandwich cookies that customers are picking up as gifts for friends and family.

Also proving popular are the chocolate trees: filled with candies and gummy bears for kids, or dry fruits and nuts for adults.

At The Bakery & Wilson’s at The Lalit Great Eastern, innovation has taken centre stage with a new spice cake.

“We have researched with chillis this year and came up with the spice cake, which is a fusion of green chillis and five kinds of spices used in Chinese cuisine. People are loving it. This is in addition to our traditional fruit and plum cakes and plum puddings,” said Sunayan Pramanik, executive chef, The Lalit Great Eastern.

The hotel has come up with counters in 20 locations in the city this year.

“The demand for cakes started from December 15, when people started visiting each other. We have opened counters in corporate houses and housing societies to cater to the growing demand. In fact, we have also opened our sales through online platforms as well. The sales figure is definitely better than last year,” said Kamal Raza, general manager, development, The Lalit Great Eastern.

At Flurys Park Street, the sale “so far” is a ready 25% more than last year.

“There is demand for both cakes and our dine-in experience. The roasted turkey and grilled bhetki are most in demand for dinner,” said Chiranjib Maity, manager, Flurys.

Even single-handed home bakers are putting in sleepless nights. Bemvinda Pereira, 65, often goes to bed at 5am after finishing her day’s baking.

“I work almost single-handedly with just one helper. I’m also working elsewhere and am part of the Christmas choir, so it’s work, rehearsals, and baking all together,” said Pereira, who has baked nearly 500 pounds so far.

Her cakes travel beyond Calcutta to Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Bengaluru.

“I had set December 12 as the deadline, but orders keep coming in. You can’t really refuse anyone — it’s all in the spirit of Christmas,” she said.