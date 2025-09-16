Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 'Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047' document

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled an “Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047” document, aimed at transforming the military into an all-domain force equipped to handle future challenges.

Modi was in Calcutta to inaugurate the 16th edition of the Combined Commanders’ Conference, the first high-level meeting of senior defence officers since Operation Sindoor in May. The three-day event is being held at Fort William, now rechristened Vijay Durg, the headquarters of the Eastern Command. The conference is being held after a two-year gap, the last having been held in Bhopal.

Defence ministry sources said Modi lauded the armed forces and highlighted their role in nation-building. He was also briefed on operational readiness, emerging warfare tactics, and recent reforms. Modi reviewed progress made in the military over the past two years and assessed plans for the next phase.

The Vision 2047 document, described by a senior army officer as a “war doctrine”, focuses on embracing emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. “It outlines ways to adopt an integrated, data-driven approach to modern warfare,” the officer said.

The conference is being attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security advisor Ajit Doval, chief of defence staff Anil Chauhan, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, senior officials from various ministries, and officers from the three services and the Integrated Defence Staff.

Senior defence officials said this edition of the conference will centre on reforms, transformation, operational preparedness, and the roadmap for implementing the Prime Minister’s vision. “It is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together civil and military leadership to exchange views at conceptual and strategic levels,” an official said.

Over the next two days, the forum will review structural, administrative, and operational matters, drawing on feedback from across the services, and address the military’s preparedness amid global uncertainties.