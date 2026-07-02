Councillor held at state border by Bengal STF in land, extortion probe

Trinamool Congress councillor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Debraj Chakraborty was arrested by a team of Special Task Force of Bengal Police on Wednesday.

The arrest was made in connection with a case lodged with Bidhannagar police on May 12.

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“The case pertains to allegations of organised crime involving coercive land transactions, extortion, criminal intimidation, undervaluation of properties, concealment of assets, suspicious financial dealings through D.C. Global, and false or incomplete disclosures in the election affidavit of co-accused Aditi Munshi,” said an officer of Bidhannagar city police.

The councillor was arrested at the Bengal-Jharkhand border, the police said.

Chakraborty and his wife, Aditi Munshi, a former TMC MLA, had moved Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail a few weeks ago. His prayer was turned down, but Aditi’s was accepted.

Chakraborty will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Barasat, on Thursday.

Sources said the police would make a prayer for his remand to question him regarding his financial trail and for the recovery of alleged incriminating documents and digital evidence.