HC grants TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar bail in illegal occupation case

Trinamool Congress leader Jay Prakash Majumdar obtained bail from Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee granted conditional bail to Majumdar, who was arrested by a team from Bidhannagar (North) police station on June 2 this year on charges of allegedly illegally occupying a house over several years without renewing any agreement with the owner and for alleged assault of the landlady.

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The judge said that Majumdar would not be allowed to go beyond the Bidhannagar police area without prior permission from the court and directed him to assist the investigators whenever needed.

Majumdar was expelled from the BJP after which he joined the Trinamool in 2022.

As a senior TMC leader, he had criticised the BJP for various issues. He was arrested within a few days of the election results.

Majumdar is one of the TMC leaders to have been attacked with eggs by unknown men and women who were waiting for him to step out of the police car when the cops took him to his office last month.