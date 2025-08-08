Cops probe voter cards in fake ID racket, contact election commission for verification

The Kolkata Police have contacted the state election commission to verify the details of the 13 voter cards seized from Soumik Dutta, who was arrested for allegedly helping Bangladeshi model Shanta Paul obtain fake Indian identity documents.

Dutta, 36, who is in police custody, has reportedly told the police that he has been running this business of supplying fake Indian identity documents for a few years now.

Shanta, a Bangladeshi national, had allegedly suppressed her nationality and obtained two Aadhaar cards from two different addresses and an Indian voter ID card.

Dutta allegedly ran this business from his home in Naihati, North 24-Parganas, the police said.

A register has been seized from Dutta’s home, where he had kept a record of all the people for whom he had prepared identity documents.

Student arrested

A BCA student was arrested in North Dinajpur on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a racket that used forged documents to prepare identity documents like Aadhaar cards for ineligible applicants, including Bangladeshi nationals.

The student has been identified as Giridhari Roy. He was arrested in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur.