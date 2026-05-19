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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Police fine 45,000 cars and two-wheelers in 10 days for violating traffic rules

They said 27,201 people were prosecuted for illegal parking, 16,305 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for riding without helmets, and 2,738 two-wheeler riders were fined for riding with more than one on the pillion under the Kolkata Police’s jurisdiction between May 8 and 17

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 19.05.26, 07:24 AM
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More than 45,000 cars and two-wheelers have been prosecuted in the past 10 days for violating traffic rules, police sources said.

They said 27,201 people were prosecuted for illegal parking, 16,305 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for riding without helmets, and 2,738 two-wheeler riders were fined for riding with more than one on the pillion under the Kolkata Police’s jurisdiction between May 8 and 17.

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Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had emphasised the need to curb traffic violations and instructed the police to crack down on helmetless riders and violations by two-wheelers immediately after taking charge.

Most cases of unauthorised parking were recorded in the South traffic guard area, which covers the Maidan, parts of Park Street, JL Nehru Road, and stretches of AJC Bose Road, according to traffic data.

“There were cases of unauthorised parking under the Headquarters traffic guard that covers areas such as Chowringhee, Babughat, Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, and Lalbazar Street,” an officer said.

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Traffic Violations Traffic Fines Kolkata Police Cars Two-wheelers Parking Fine
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