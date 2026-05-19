Mamata Banerjee asks KMC councillors to attend offices daily and stay active in wards

Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the mayoral council members of the Trinamool Congress-run board of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to attend their offices daily and also remain present in the wards from where they have been elected.

Mamata, the TMC supremo, asked them why many of them were not attending their offices since the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 4, a party member present in the meeting said. She said the Trinamool was still in power at the KMC and the councillors were responsible for providing civic services to people.

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The former chief minister met mayor Firhad Hakim and the mayoral council members at her Kalighat residence on Monday evening. Besides the mayor, the KMC board has 13 mayoral council members.

“She is not happy that some of the mayoral council members are not attending their offices at KMC since the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls. She asked all of us to attend the office every day and fulfil our responsibilities,” said a mayoral council member.

“Didi also told us to go around the wards and deliver civic services to the people. She reminded the members that the KMC still had a board run by the Trinamool, and as elected councillors, we should be doing our duties. It was mostly a pep talk...,” said the member.

Of the 144 councillors, 138 are from the Trinamoool.

The KMC elections are due in December. Of the 17 Assembly seats that make up the KMC area, the Trinamool won only three seats in the April elections.

Kunal Ghosh won from Beleghata and Sandipan Saha won from Entally. Abdul Khaleque Molla won from Metiabruz, a constituency portions of which come under the KMC’s jurisdiction.

A formal mayoral council meeting had been scheduled for Monday. But it was called off as the commissioner of KMC, Smita Pandey, had to remain present for a meeting at Nabanna.

Sources said Pandey met Hakim in his office at KMC on Monday.

“The mayor and the commissioner spoke briefly. We are hoping that the mayoral council meeting will be held soon,” said a source.

Earlier on Monday, the mayor held an informal meeting with his team at the KMC.

Hakim told the mayoral council members that with the monsoon about to arrive in the city in a few weeks, they should be on their guard.