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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

Rahul Gandhi calls Modi ‘compromised PM’ over evasion of journalist’s questions in Norway

The Congress leader made these remarks on X while sharing a video of a journalist in Norway, where Modi was seen walking away as she tried to ask a question

PTI Published 18.05.26, 10:28 PM
Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi; Rahul Gandhi (inset) File picture

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations that he did not take questions from journalists in Norway, saying "there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear".

The Congress leader made these remarks on X while sharing a video of a journalist in Norway, where Modi was seen walking away as she tried to ask a question.

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"What happens to India's image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?," Gandhi said on X.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a six-day five-nation tour, arrived in Oslo earlier in the day to attend the third India–Nordic Summit and hold key bilateral engagements with Nordic leaders.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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