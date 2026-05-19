KMC serves notices to Abhishek Banerjee’s 17 properties over building violations

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Monday served notices on 17 properties owned by Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee or linked to him, asking him or his representatives to appear for a hearing with approved building plans, civic body sources said.

The properties include 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, Abhishek’s residence, and an adjacent building on Kalighat Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMC sources said the notices were issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, which allows owners of allegedly illegal constructions an opportunity to appear before civic authorities and present their case. An official said the notices followed an internal inquiry by the KMC that found deviations from sanctioned building plans.

“We served notices on 17 properties owned by Abhishek Banerjee or having links with him. Some notices were pasted on the facades of the buildings, while others were handed over to people present there. The owners or their representatives will have to appear before the special officer (building) at the KMC headquarters,” the official said.

The special officer can either order demolition of unauthorised portions or permit regularisation after imposing penalties, the official said.

The notices were served on Monday evening, around the same time chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, speaking at a political rally on Camac Street, said he had directed senior government officials to obtain property details of four Trinamool leaders, including Abhishek.

“I had asked the secretary of the municipal affairs department and the commissioner of the KMC (to obtain property details) of four persons,” Suvendu said at the rally before naming them.

“First is Beleghata’s Raju Naskar, who has 18 properties recorded in his name. Second is Kasba’s Sona Pappu, who has 24 properties. Third is Bhatija (nephew) Abhishek Banerjee. There are 14 properties registered in the name of the Leaps and Bounds company, four in his own name and six in the name of his father. The fourth is the son of Javed Khan, who has 90 properties,” he said.

“Those who have looted the people are looters. Like (police officer) Santanu Sinha Biswas and (former minister)

Sujit Bose, who have been sent to jail, the BJP government will, in the near future, ensure that all such corrupt people are sent behind bars,” he added.

Suvendu had made similar allegations against Abhishek on Saturday.