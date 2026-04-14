Police commissioner Ajay Nand warns officials about social media conduct violations

Police commissioner Ajay Nand issued an order on Monday stating that the social media conduct of some police personnel violated the government servants’ rules and reminded one and all to abide by the code of online conduct introduced by his predecessor.

“It has been reported from various corners that a few members of the police force are found indulging in activities which violate West Bengal government servants’ conduct rules... In view of the above, all police personnel and unit-in-charges are directed to strictly adhere to the conduct rules for police officers regarding their activities in the public domain and on social media platforms,” Nand’s order stated.

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The order came two days after a Kolkata traffic police constable was suspended for posting a video expressing his alignment with the Trinamool Congress.

Metro reported on Monday that the constable, Kalidas Mondal, was suspended at the direction of the Election Commission.

According to the code of conduct on the use of social media by police personnel, issued in February by then police commissioner Supratim Sarkar: “Personal opinions

on government policies, schemes, political matters, or religious issues shall not be expressed in a manner that may compromise neutrality, undermine public confidence or violate applicable conduct rules.”

Among other things, the 15-point guidelines had warned personnel against making adverse comments regarding the departments (of Kolkata Police), senior officers, colleagues, institutions, social customs or ongoing government programmes.

“Every Kolkata Police personnel shall recognise that their conduct on social media, whether on or off duty, may be perceived as reflective of the police department and, by extension, the government,” the directive mentioned.

Nand, the police commissioner at present, said on Monday that the guidelines mentioned during the formation of the Police Welfare Board for the “development, welfare and grievance redressal” in 2011 and 2020 should be followed strictly.