Taste of Rajasthan

The desert comes to the city in a swirl of ghee, spice and slow-cooked aromas at Taj City Centre New Town, which has returned with its annual celebration of Rajasthani cuisine. At Shamiana, the sixth-floor all-day dining restaurant, a specially curated spread is serving up dishes from the royal kitchens of Rajasthan — both as elaborate thalis and a la carte options — till April 26.

“This is an extremely popular event among our clients, both in-house and walk-in guests. We have invited a chef from our hotel in Udaipur to curate the menu,” said Subrata Debnath, area director, food and beverage production, and executive chef, Taj City Centre New Town.

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The ongoing Flavours of Rajasthan festival promises what the hotel calls a “regal culinary journey”, transporting diners to the kitchens of Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur. Curated by chef Manwar Kandari from The Lalit Bagh, Udaipur, the spread reflects the robust, spice-forward character of Rajasthani cuisine, shaped by an arid landscape and marked by the use of preserved ingredients and slow-cooking techniques such as open-flame roasting and clay-pot preparation.

Ker Sangri

The menu opens with appetisers like Jodhpuri Paneer Tikka paired with mint thecha, Sangri ki Tikki served with pudina chutney, and the fiery Mirchi Vada with saunth dip. Non-vegetarian options include Dungri Murgh Tikka, Mewadi Gosht ki Shami and Jhinga Jaisamandi, offering a range of textures and heat levels.

The chaat section brings street-style favourites such as Moong Dal Chilla, Mini Raj Kachori topped with saffron-tinged curd and chutneys, and karare Aloo Tikki. Tamatar ki Chaat, with its tangy-sweet mewa gravy, adds a distinctive twist.

Among the mains, diners can sample classics like gatte ki subzi, panch mela saag and dahi pithode, alongside Paneer ke Sule and Khad Sev Tamatar Subzi. A curious inclusion is Rasgulla ki Subzi, where Bengal’s favourite chhana dumplings are cooked in a mild, spiced gravy. Non-vegetarian highlights include Nagori Murgh, Mahi Jaisamand Ki, a fish dish, and the fiery Laal Maas, starring succulent lamb.

The meal may end on a sweet note with Mini Ghewar topped with Rabdi, Mishri Mawa or the rich Moong Dal ka Halwa.

For those looking for a more immersive experience, the thali — available in vegetarian (Rs 2,360) and non-vegetarian (Rs 2,596) versions — offers a select sampling of the region’s staples. Start by picking a drink between tomato shorba and bajre ka rab. The thali arrives with two rows of food served in a semicircular arrangement — daal, bati and two types of churma, a couple of veg and non-veg kebabs, daal panchmela, Laal Maas and Doongri Murgh Tikka. A curiosity for Calcuttans not exposed to Rajasthani fare is Ker Sangri — sun-dried desert berries and dried pods of Khejri tree. “It is available in the city mostly as an achar. Chef has made a sabzi out of it,” Debnath said. The main course has Qubooli Pulao and bajre or Ragi ki Roti, the latter being a winning pair with the meat dishes as well as the Gatta Curry.

The best is saved for the last in the thali in the form of Mini Ghevar with Rabdi.

Commenting on the festival, hotel manager Nitin Hudda said: “We are delighted to present the rich and diverse Flavours of Rajasthan in Calcutta. This festival brings together iconic dishes from across the state, offering our guests an opportunity to experience its vibrant culinary heritage and royal traditions first-hand.”