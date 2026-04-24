Iran's Abbas Araghchi likely to reach Islamabad on Friday for US peace talks round two, says report

An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is likely to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night for the second round of peace talks with the US, according to Pakistani media reports.

Quoting government sources, multiple Pakistani media reported that a US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi is expected to arrive tonight with a small negotiating team, Dawn reported, citing sources.

Two sources, from the Pakistani government, said a US logistics and security team was already in place for potential talks.

The development comes hours after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Araghchi, in a phone call, exchanged views on the US-Iran ceasefire and Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

The war began on February 28 with the US-Israeli strikes against Iran.