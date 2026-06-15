'Planned act of hooliganism': Eggs thrown at TMC's Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's house

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was targeted with an egg outside party supremo Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata on Monday evening, shortly after he came out of the house.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm when Ghosh, the MLA from Beliaghata in north Kolkata, stopped to speak to reporters outside the residence.

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A man, who was later identified as Chandan, allegedly threw an egg at Ghosh from close range. Though Ghosh tried to duck, the egg hit his head and broke on impact, onlookers said.

Justifying his action, Chandan alleged that Ghosh had committed excesses.

"He (Ghosh) deserves to be hit with eggs. He has committed many atrocities and done many wrong things," Chandan alleged.

The accused, who claimed to be a local, later told journalists, "He has done a lot of wrong. This is what he deserved. Everyone knows what he has done. There is nothing more to add."

After making the remarks, he left the area.

Ghosh condemned the incident, describing it as a "planned act of hooliganism", and questioning the role of the police personnel present at the spot.

"I was standing there speaking to the media after coming out of Mamata-di's house. Two boys were within arm's reach. I was unarmed. One of them threw an egg and ran away. Nobody protested, nobody stopped them, and nobody tried to catch them," Ghosh said.

Referring to the allegations levelled against him, Ghosh said, "Who committed atrocities? Did I do it? Did Mamata-di do it? How am I responsible for that?"

The TMC leader also raised questions over security arrangements in the area.

"Mamata-di receives Z-category security. This incident happened within 10 metres of her residence. Then where was the security?" Ghosh asked.

Striking a defiant note, he added, "This will not deter me. One incident like this will not make any difference."

Till 7.30 pm, no information was available on whether any police complaint had been lodged or if any action had been taken against the accused.