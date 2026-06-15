TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta's office, homes searched; police flag gold purchase records, seize documents

Former Bidhannagar mayor and sitting councillor Sabyasachi Dutta was taken by police to his ward office, a local club, a yoga centre, and his multiple residences during a search operation on Sunday afternoon.

Councillor of Ward 31 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Dutta was first taken to the ward office in Salt Lake and then to the local club — Maitri Sangha.

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Dutta was again attacked by a group of men and women who hurled eggs at him outside the ward office.

The keys to the gate of Maitri Sangha could not be arranged, forcing the police to initially leave the spot. However, after returning from the yoga centre, Dutta was taken to the club again, and this time the police used a hammer to break open the lock.

A search was conducted.

Sources in the police said the investigators were looking for some documents related to his tenure as the local MLA.

Several documents were seized from the ward office, sources said. Dutta was then taken to his home in Salt Lake and later to another apartment in Rajarhat.

The police search at the Rajarhat apartment continued till 11.30pm. Several documents were seized from the residence.

Sources said two flats in the same housing complex belong to Dutta.

The police have found receipts of a large quantity of gold purchase which are

allegedly not matching his income.

Sources said police were in the process of the searching the apartments looking for signs of disproportionate assets.

Dutta, who is in the custody of Bidhannagar police, had contested the Barasat Assembly seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket but lost.

He was arrested early on Tuesday following a complaint by a Salt Lake businessman alleging extortion, criminal intimidation and threats to his life.

In his complaint, Madhusudan Chakraborty — the complainant — alleged that Dutta had forced him to pay a little over ₹1 crore in February 2018.