TMC functionary Raju Naskar's four aides arrested over possession of illegal firearms

Four persons alleged to be close associates of Trinamool Congress functionary Raju Naskar were arrested on Saturday in connection with a case involving the alleged possession of illegal firearms.

The arrested men were identified as Shyamal Bose, 47, Rahul Saha, 45, Bivas Das, 35, and Rajesh Mallick, 35. All are residents of Beleghata, police said.

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According to the police, the arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Shyampukur police station in May 2026.

The case was filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act for the alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

Naskar was arrested in February this year on charges of allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a man who had refused to vacate a property in Beleghata that Naskar was planning to redevelop, the police said.

Naskar, 51, a resident of Canal South Road in the Pragati Maidan police station area, was arrested near EM Bypass.

According to the police, Naskar was accused of abducting a tenant living on a property earmarked for redevelopment.

Investigators alleged that he had assaulted the man, wrongfully confined him and subsequently kidnapped him. Sources said the incident stemmed from a dispute over vacating the premises.

There has been a series of arrests of Trinamool Congress leaders and their associates since the BJP came to power.

So far, around a dozen TMC councillors have been arrested. Among prominent party leaders held by the police are Swarup Biswas, former Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta and TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar.

Most of the arrests have been made in cases involving allegations of extortion, offences against women, or violations of the Arms Act.