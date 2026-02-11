Parents urged to monitor screen time; spend time with kids, school advises in circular

The Heritage School on Monday urged parents to be alert to changes in their children’s behaviour and to regulate their screen time.

The advisory follows the death of three sisters in Ghaziabad who were reportedly deeply immersed in the virtual world.

In a circular sent to parents of students up to Class XII, the school described the incident as “tragic” and said it was deeply upsetting. The communication referred to reports from Ghaziabad involving the three sisters and said the case appeared to be linked to long-standing problems at home and excessive use of media, including Korean content.

“It reminds us of how important it is for parents to spend time with their children and talk to them regularly. Parents should know who their children’s friends are, what activities they are involved in, and be alert to any change in their behaviour,” the principal of the school, Seema Sapru, wrote to parents in the circular.

The three sisters — aged 12, 14 and 16 — allegedly died after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building early on February 4. Their parents reportedly found an eight-page note in a diary in which the girls had expressed their distress, feelings of loneliness and deep admiration for Korean culture.

Police sources said the family had been facing financial hardship after the father

ran into debts of ₹2 crore. The girls had been pulled out of school and had sought emotional refuge in the virtual world.

In its letter, the school flagged the need for limiting screen time and ensuring adult supervision when children use digital devices. “Whenever children are allowed to use phones, tablets, or the Internet, adult supervision is necessary. Parents may use child-lock or firewall settings on devices,” the circular said.

The school also suggested practical measures to help parents regulate screen time, such as switching off the Wi-Fi for a period each day. “The time can be used to encourage children to play, exercise, or take part in other physical activities,” the letter said.

The responsibility, the school told parents, does not rest only with children. “Families are also encouraged to keep mealtimes free from mobile phones and other devices,” the circular said.

Sapru later told Metro that the school was aware of the challenges posed by the home environment.

“At home, devices are used by a significant section of adults to work. The whole house is connected to Wi-Fi, and children have unlimited access. They also see the phone as something non-negotiable,” she said. “But most of them are not mature enough to understand the perils of the online world.”

Parents often find it difficult to impose restrictions at home because households

do not function with the same rules and regulations as schools, Sapru said.

Children who are wary of using phones in school because of disciplinary action often end up getting unrestricted access at home, she added.