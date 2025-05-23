One survived Pakistan, other conquered Everest: Bengal cheers return of two heroes

Two of Bengal’s sons returned home on Friday—both victorious in their own right. While one braved captivity beyond India’s borders, the other scaled the world’s highest mountain, Everest.

1 5 BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw arrives at Howrah station in Kolkata, Friday, May 23, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw comes home

In Hooghly’s Rishra Baghkal area, everyone celebrated on Friday evening as Border Security Force constable Purnam Kumar Shaw returned home after spending nearly three weeks in captivity in Pakistan.

Pakistan Rangers took him into custody on April 23, a day after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, when he inadvertently crossed the international border while posted in Pathankot, Punjab.

His return—through the Attari-Wagah border on May 14—triggered waves of relief and jubilation.

The neighborhood erupted with joy as Shaw arrived at Howrah station earlier in the day.

Shaw appeared stunned by the crowd awaiting him at Howrah station. People put a garland of marigolds and roses around his neck

His father, Bholenath Shaw, pushed through the sea of people to embrace his son, as security personnel formed a cordon around the returning soldier.

Shaw greeted all with folded hands but kept silent until later, when he stepped out briefly en route to his hometown and said, “With everyone’s blessings, I’ve been born a second time.”

Once in Rishra, a rally with a decorated open-hood car and a band playing patriotic tunes led him to his home, Shaw Sadan, now glowing with lights and festivity.

2 5 Rajani, wife of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, during celebration after her husband's release from Pakistan's custody, at his residence, in Hooghly district. (PTI)

Neighbours distributed sweets and showered him with praise, while his wife Rajani, who is expecting their child, fought back tears. “He has been serving the nation for 17 years. He will return to the frontiers again. We are proud of him,” she said.

3 5 Purnam Kumar Shaw, centre, with other BSF jawans after he was handed over by Pak Rangers via Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. He was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (PTI)

Shaw's brother Rahul summed up the mood best: “It feels like Diwali has returned to our area.”

4 5 Constable Lakshmikanta Mandal at Kolkata Airport. (X/@KolkataPolice)

Lakshmikanta Mandal conquers everest

On the same day in Kolkata, another celebration unfolded as Police Constable Lakshmikanta Mandal returned from Nepal after summiting Mount Everest.

Posted as the personal security officer to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, Mondal is known not just for his duty, but also for his passion for mountaineering.

Beginning his ascent in mid-April, Mondal reached the Everest summit on Monday morning.

5 5 Constable Lakshmikanta Mandal (X/@KolkataPolice)

His remarkable feat was met with accolades from Kolkata Police, who congratulated him on social media.

Upon his return, he was received at the airport with great enthusiasm—Verma himself was present to welcome the mountaineer back.

“Lakshmikanta has made Kolkata Police proud,” said Verma, highlighting the constable’s dedication both on the ground and on the heights of the Himalayas.

Though their battles were different—one surviving in an enemy camp during a conflict, the other climbing skyward through tough terrains—Purnam Kumar Shaw and Lakshmikanta Mandal stood as beacons of courage and resilience infront of hundreds.

RELATED TOPICS Pakistan Mount Everest