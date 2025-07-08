Kolkata grapples with waterlogging after overnight rains; more showers expected

1 8 Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Chandni Chowk area in Kolkata. Picture by Sourjya Bhowmick

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Kolkata on Tuesday morning as heavy rains lashed southern West Bengal, officials said.

Daily commuters faced a harrowing time as key stretches of the metropolis and its neighbouring areas were under knee-deep water following the overnight rains, which were continuing, they said.

2 8 Streets submerged in knee-deep water in Dhakuria. Picture by Arnab Ganguly

3 8 Waterlogging paralyzes Southern Avenue. Picture By Soumyajit Dey

Waterlogging was reported from Shyambazar, Ultadanga, Dhakuria, Ballygunge, Behala, and parts of EM Bypass in Kolkata, Sector 5 in Salt Lake, and parts of Howrah city, they added.

Dhakuria station road was waterlogged from Dhakuria Bridge till beyond the station. Most of the shops along the road, including medicine shops kept their shutters down.

4 8 Waterlogging in multiple areas in Kolkata. Picture by Mohmad.

5 8 Flooded road and waterlogged street disrupt daily life in Jadavpur area. Picture By Soumyajit Dey

"Whenever the shutter is pulled up, the interior will be flooded. This happens every year," said Sudipta Datta, owner of a medicine shop on Dhakuria Station road.

Commuters had a hard time reaching the Metro station. Rickshaws around Dum Dum had hiked the rates by Rs. 10. No Uber rides were available in parts of Behala, New Alipore.

6 8 Commuters struggle through flooded streets in Kolkata. Picture by Soumyajit Dey.

7 8 Safari Park, Kolkata. Picture by Soumyajit Dey.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places across the region, with isolated spells of heavy rainfall.

The western districts of Purulia and Jhargram are also likely to receive heavy rain, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather, triggered by the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

8 8 Picture by Mohmad.

"Surface wind speeds are likely to reach 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast and the north Bay of Bengal between July 7 and 8. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Civic personnel were working to clear the water, but more rain could cause impediments, an official said.