Traffic snarls, waterlogging: Heavy rainfall in Kolkata, showers to intensify from May 28

1 7 (Amit Datta)

After a brief spell of rain on Sunday, Kolkata has been hit with a more forceful round on Monday — light to moderate thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds followed by consistent rainfall.

In Dum Dum, waterlogging returned, with several roads submerged and traffic slowing to a standstill. Rain lashed parts of the city, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

2 7 (Amit Datta)

People made their way through waterlogged streets and heavy traffic, braving the sudden downpour.

"Light to moderate thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with light to moderate rain and gusty wind with speed 30-40 kmph likely to affect over some parts of Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, Hoogly,Howrah, Kolkata, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas districts during next 2-3 hours," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in latest update.

3 7 (Amit Datta)

Parts of South Bengal also experienced light to moderate rainfall, which the Indian Meteorological Department described as a precursor to the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, currently progressing into various parts of the northeastern region.

According to weather officials, a low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27.

4 7 (Amit Datta)

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely from May 28 over some districts of the state, a Met official said.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Mizoram, entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Assam and Meghalaya," the spokesperson said.

5 7 (Amit Datta)

The city recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Monday, he said.

The Met department forecast light to moderate rains in Kolkata and its adjoining Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum districts over the next 24 hours.

6 7 Pedestrians cross a road amid rainfall, in Kolkata, Monday, May 26, 2025. (PTI)

In the northern parts of the state, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar-Dakshin Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Malda districts as a monsoon trough line has been formed over both Gangetic and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, weather officials said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of north Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of the Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days. Also, in the presence of favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds activity are likely to continue during the next 3-4 days," he said.

7 7 A woman holding her child walks along a road amid rain, in Kolkata, Monday, May 26, 2025. (PTI)

