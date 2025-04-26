Fire breaks out at plastic and tyre factory in Kolkata's Dhapa, firefighters evacuate people from area

1 4 Fire breaks out in a plastic and tyre warehouse near eastern bypass, Kolkata on Apil 26, 2025. (Saumyajit Dey)

A fire broke out at a godown in the Dhapa area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Saturday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, an official said.

2 4 Firefighter try to douse flames near eastern bypass, Kolkata on Apil 26, 2025. (Saumyajit Dey)

At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was first spotted around 11.40 AM, he said.

"Now, the fire has been brought under control, and the cooling process is on. There are inflammable materials inside the godown. It spread to the adjacent area because of the presence of a huge amount of inflammable waste materials there," the fire and emergency services department official said.

3 4 Fire breaks out in a plastic and tyre warehouse near eastern bypass, Kolkata on Apil 26, 2025. (Saumyajit Dey)

Divisional fire officer TK Dutta said, "Fire broke out at a plastic and tyre factory that contained combustible materials. Fire brigades were able to control the fire."

The cause of the fire would be ascertained after a forensic examination, he said.

4 4 Fire breaks out in a plastic and tyre warehouse near eastern bypass, Kolkata on Apil 26, 2025. (Saumyajit Dey)

As a precautionary measure, firefighters evacuated the people from the area near the EM Bypass under the city's Pragati Maidan Police Station limits.

