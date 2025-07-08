MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BTS member V, K-drama stars Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy serve fashion and friendship goals in Paris

The Korean celebrities attended the Celine Spring/ Summer 2026 fashion show on July 6 as brand ambassadors

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.07.25, 04:59 PM

K-pop band BTS member V grabbed eyeballs for his fashion choices and gestures of friendship with K-drama actors Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy in Paris on Monday.

Known for their effortless charm and universal appeal, the trio attended an upscale brand’s Spring/Summer fashion show and basked in the euphoric atmosphere of the city. Here’s a peek into their Parisian moments that are winning the internet.

1 8
Instagram/ @bogummy
V posed with Park Bo-gum for a selfie. While V sported a grey jacket with red-and-black geometric designs, Bo-gum dazzled in a brown textured suit jacket. 

2 8
Instagram/ @bogummy

The duo were all smiles as they embraced each other. 

3 8
Instagram/ @thv

The fashion show was also attended by actress and former K-pop idol Bae Suzy. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved jacket. 

4 8
Instagram/ @bogummy

Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum shared the screen for Netflix’s sci-fi film Wonderland. Also starring Gon-yoo, Choi Woo-sik and Tang Wei, the film premiered in 2024. 

5 8
Instagram/ @skuukzky

In one of the viral photos, the stars are seen seated together in what appears to be a restaurant. V kept it classic in a black long-sleeved top, while Park Bo-gum was nattily dressed in a black button-up shirt adorned with white polka dots. Bae Suzy opted for a light-coloured long-sleeved top.

6 8
Instagram/ @skuukzky

Bae Suzy debuted as a singer in the girl band Miss A, which was active from 2010  to 2017. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama Genie, Make a Wish and Delusion. 

7 8
Instagram/ @bogummy

Park Bo-gum recently garnered acclaim for his performances in the dramas When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy.

8 8
Instagram/ @thv

V recently returned to civilian life after completing his 18-month compulsory military duties. He is set to join his other BTS bandmates in the US where they will soon start working on their upcoming album. 

