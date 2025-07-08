In pictures: Royal Darts Premier League hits the bullseye!

The Royal Calcutta Golf Club pulled off yet another successful edition of the Royal Darts Premier League (RDPL) with 128 participants aiming for the bullseye. The intra-club showdown took place from June 28 to July 5. The players were divided into 16 teams — each playing seven league games. Teams were formed IPL auction-style, split into two groups. The top three teams qualified for the Gold Cup, while fourth to sixth battled it out for the Silver Cup. Winners were crowned after a nail-biting series of legs on the final dayImages by Royal Calcutta Golf Club