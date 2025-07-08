Jodhpur Park, Salt Lake, Dumdum, other parts of Kolkata reel under heavy rain and waterlogging

Several areas in Kolkata witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls on Tuesday, following intense rainfall, which began late Monday night.

According to official data from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Jodhpur Park recorded the highest rainfall at 133mm, while the lowest was recorded at Joka at 21mm. Mominpur (38mm), Ballygunge (35mm), Palmer Bridge (37mm), and Kamdahari (53mm) also saw significant downpours till 6am.

1 6 The situation at Haldiram crossing near the airport. Dumdum received 99.3mm of rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30am, Tuesday, Dumdum received 99.3mm of rain, Salt Lake 88.3mm, and Alipore 81.6mm.

2 6 At Paikpara

The Met office has issued an advisory forecasting a generally cloudy sky, with intermittent light to moderate showers and the possibility of intense rain spells of 2-3cm per hour.

3 6 At Safari Park

As per the forecast, the city is expected to experience temporary waterlogging in low-lying zones, closure of underpasses, reduced visibility, and traffic disruptions due to poor road conditions.

4 6 Central Avenue

Commuters have been advised to check traffic updates before heading out, avoid vulnerable structures, and steer clear of flood-prone areas.

5 6 In Jadavpur

Rain-related disruptions were reported in major stretches like Kalighat, Topsia, Ultadanga, Behala, and Dhapa, all of which received rainfall between 25 and 34mm. Southern pockets like Joka received comparatively less rainfall at 21mm.

6 6 Rain-related disruptions were reported in major stretches of the city. Above, MG Road

