Commuters on the Kolkata Metro might find their daily rides a little more convenient.

Digital lockers and relaxation chairs have been installed at select stations, starting with Howrah Metro station on the Green Line and Esplanade station on the Blue Line.

The new additions were inaugurated on Friday by P. Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of Metro Railway.

