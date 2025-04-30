At least 14 dead, 13 injured in Kolkata hotel fire; police form special probe team

1 9

What began as a faint smell of something burning turned into a night of horror for dozens of guests at a hotel in central Kolkata's Mechhuapatti area as a devastating fire broke out there, killing 14 people, including a woman and two children.

Thirteen others were injured in the fire that broke out on Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose had initially stated that 15 people were killed in the fire that broke out on Tuesday evening at the low-cost Rituraj Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Later, Verma revised the toll to 14, stating that earlier there was confusion over the number of deaths.

“The initial reports mentioned 15 casualties. There was some confusion. But after verification, the number has been corrected to 14. That is the confirmed figure we have at the moment,” Verma told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the fire incident, and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the prime minister's office said on X.

Firefighters evacuate people after a fire broke out at a hotel, at Mechua in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. PTI picture

Within minutes, thick smoke spread through the corridors, blinding and choking guests who scrambled to escape.

"I was on the second floor when the power went out. I opened the door and noticed smoke coming in. People were shouting and running. I tried to knock on other doors," said Abdul Karim, a trader from Murshidabad.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and despair.

Some guests were seen leaning out of windows and screaming for help.

A boy reportedly cried out for his mother before vanishing in the blaze, and one man jumped from the fourth floor to escape, fracturing his leg, the locals said.

Ten fire tenders battled the blaze for nearly ten hours, and the fire was finally brought under control on Wednesday morning.

According to the Kolkata Police officer, the deceased include 11 men, eight of whom have been identified so far.

The condition of several of the injured is said to be critical, he said.

“There were 88 guests in 42 rooms at the time of the incident. A boy, a girl and a woman are among the dead. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Our forensic team will examine the site, which has been cordoned off,” the officer said.

Firefighters evacuate people after a fire broke out at a hotel, at Mechua in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. PTI picture

The fire was first reported around 7:30 PM. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control, after nearly 10 hours, this morning on Wednesday, a fire and emergency services official said.

"There were 15 fatalities in last night’s fire. Eight of the deceased have been identified," state minister Sujit Bose told PTI.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Kolkata Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

X/@bijoyroy567

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X, "I monitored the rescue and fire fight operations throughout the night and mobilised maximal fire brigade services in the area. 14 died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. Investigation has been ordered.My condolences to the victim families and solidarity for all affected."

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said,"The state administration, along with volunteers from various organizations is making every effort to support those affected and to ensure effective relief and rehabilitation. In this difficult hour, we stand in unwavering solidarity with all those impacted."

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on X, chief minister Mamata Banerjee monitored the rescue operation at the hotel fire in Burrabazar through the night. "From Digha the chief minister instructed the police officers and fire department throughout the night. Ministers Aroop Biswas and Sujit Bose are active. Mayor Firhad Hakim and minister Sasi Panja went to the accident site. Many people were rescued by skyladder."

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "insensitivity" for attending a day-long inauguration programme of Jagannath Dham in Digha while the fire tragedy was unfolding in the state capital.

"Yesterday, a devastating fire in the Mechhua area of Burrabazar claimed the lives of more than 14 innocent people. Many more are battling for their lives. Yet, the chief minister chose to remain silent and continued with her religious event in Digha," Majumdar said in a strongly worded statement.

"This exposes her lack of empathy and the failure of her administration. While helpless citizens were trapped in flames and dying in pain, the CM was busy exploiting religion for political gain. Her year-round appeasement and election-time religious posturing have once again taken precedence over governance," he alleged Majumdar called upon BJP workers across the state to immediately mobilise relief efforts and extend support to the victims' families.

"I will personally stand by the affected families and oversee our party's involvement in the rescue and relief operations," he said.