One held for Rajabazar fruit seller murder, extra marital indication behind crime

A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a fruit seller at Rajabazar last week.

Police said it was suspected that the assailant’s wife allegedly had an illicit relationship with the fruit seller, which prompted the husband to kill him.

The accused, identified as Muslim Ansari, 45, was tracked with the help of a scooter that he had come riding to the spot to kill Mehboob Alam, 41, on December 22.

Alam was stabbed with a knife in public view around 9am on APC Road in front of 155/H/9, Khagen Chandra Sen Street.

“A knife was recovered from the place of occurrence. A black colour scooter used during the crime has been seized from the native place of the accused person at Giridih in Jharkhand,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

Ansari was arrested from Giridih in Jharkhand on Sunday and was produced before a court there on the same day. He would be brought to Calcutta on transit remand.

Alam was selling fruits along the road when a man, who came riding a two-wheeler, got off and suddenly attacked him with a chopper.

The man fled on the scooter, leaving Alam in a pool of blood.

Alam, a resident of 2B/ H/24 Dr MN Chatterjee Road in Narkeldanaga, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The police had started the probe with CCTV footage that showed the assailant coming to the spot on a black scooter. He had his head and face covered with a muffler.

Ansari has been booked under the sections of murder.

Sources said preliminary investigation had suggested that Ansari’s wife was known to Alam, and the suspicion that they had a relationship had triggered her husband to kill him.