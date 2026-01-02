Off the mark in 2026: East Kolkata gears up for ghat, bridge and Metro openings

n The Debi Ghat immersion site will be inaugurated in Dakshindari, post-renovation, in the first week of January. The ghat had been closed for work last year and has been renovated over four months at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The renovation included dredging, the construction of an earthen embankment, bordering the area with decorative fencing, creating a walkway, and the plantation of 43 varieties of flowering and fruit trees.

nA second bailey bridge over the Kestopur Canal will be opened in January. This two-way bridge will connect AA Block to Dakshindari on the other side. The first such bridge was from AE Block to the Lake Town area. By using this new link, drivers can avoid the Hudco crossing and the Ultadanga flyover, which are notorious bottlenecks during peak office hours.

n The Airport-New Garia Metro should open late this year. The Calcutta High Court last week directed that the long-pending Metro construction work at the Chingrighata crossing be completed by February 15, 2026, expressing concern over delays caused by the lack of traffic block permission from police authorities.

The construction of the 366-metre viaduct at the Chingrighata crossing on EM Bypass now awaits permission from the state government for a traffic block to lift concrete segments.

If all goes as per plan, the new Orange line will have stations at places like the airport, VIP Road (Haldiram), Chinar Park, City Centre 2, Akankha More, Eco Park, Biswa Bangla convention centre, Swapnabhor, Nazrul Tirtha, Technopolis, Wipro, Nicco Park, Chingrihata, ITC Sonar Bangla, Ruby General Hospital crossing, and New Garia. The new Orange line and the existing Green line (Sector V to Howrah Maidan) will intersect at the station near Wipro in Sector V.

