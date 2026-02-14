Now, Loreto College seeks autonomy aiming for its own curriculum and more courses

The 114-year-old Loreto College has asked Calcutta University for autonomy, aiming to design its own curriculum and introduce courses aligned with contemporary demands.

Sister A. Nirmala, the teacher-in-charge of the college, explained why autonomy was essential. “Many bright students are leaving Calcutta for other cities. If we want to retain them here, we have to get creative and ensure our courses are relevant. Students should feel satisfied with the courses we offer,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Autonomy will give us freedom to revise the syllabus, introduce new subjects and release results on time. It will also help attract students from outside the city,” Sister Nirmala said.

Loreto College, a minority institution, submitted its application for autonomous status to the University Grants Commission (UGC) last month. The matter was taken up by Calcutta University during a syndicate meeting at its College Street campus on Thursday.

CU vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said: “Loreto College has applied for autonomous status from the UGC. Autonomy helps a college prosper. The institution has the potential and the infrastructure to become autonomous.”

Behala College secured autonomy from the UGC last July despite initial resistance from the university. “CU tried to prevent Behala College from getting autonomy, but the college earned it by applying to the UGC directly. So we should not prevent any college from getting autonomy,” said Ghosh, who was appointed CU VC in November.

Programme expansion

Loreto plans to introduce BCom and BBA programmes, a law school, and undergraduate courses in social work, AI, computer science, journalism and communication. The college also intends to offer master’s programmes in GIS (Geographic Information System) and political science.

The college conducted an 18-month study on autonomy before approaching the UGC. Teachers and staff visited other autonomous institutions — including Ramakrishna Mission Vidya Mandir, St Xavier’s College and Behala College — to understand how autonomous institutions work.

Loreto has strong infrastructure, including 25 AI-enabled smart boards, new research labs and internet connectivity across the campus, said Sister Nirmala. “Our faculty are prepared, and many are receiving leadership training,” she added.

CU does not follow a credit system, a Loreto official said. “Autonomy will allow us to implement a credit system, continuous internal assessments and a proper academic calendar,” said the official. Autonomous status also gives colleges freedom to start admissions earlier, rather than waiting for the centralised portal.

All four colleges in Bengal with an A++ NAAC grade are autonomous: Swami Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara; Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur; St Xavier’s College, Park Street; and Behala College. Loreto was awarded an “A” grade in 2021, making it eligible for autonomy.

“Colleges with an ‘A’ grade can apply for autonomy, which allows them to design their own curriculum instead of following the common syllabus set by the university,” an education department official said.