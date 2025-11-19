Municipal recruitment scam: Sujit Bose’s daughter faces ED queries in civic jobs probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Mohini Bose, the daughter of state fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, on Tuesday in connection with its investigation into the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

Mohini reached the ED’s office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 11.30am with her lawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said she was summoned because investigators wanted to know about the alleged flow of illegal funds related to the recruitment case.

On Monday, a team of ED investigators questioned her husband, Rahul Singh, for over an hour in connection with the case.

The agency has summoned other members of Bose’s family, including his wife, Swarnali, and son Samudra. Sources said they were likely to face the interrogators later this week.

“The ED probe in this particular case is focused on identifying the path that the proceeds of the alleged crime took to reach the beneficiaries and identifying where they were parked,” an ED official said.

“We want to question the members of Bose’s family to clarify certain things that have emerged from the probe so far,” he said.

Sources said the decision to interrogate the minister’s family was taken after separate ED teams visited Bose’s Salt Lake office, a restaurant owned by his son, the house of Nitai Dutta, vice-chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality and one of Bose’s close aides, and the houses of a chartered accountant and an auditor at Nagerbazar and Kankurgachi in October.

Earlier, in January 2024, the central agency had conducted a search and seizure operation at Bose’s house and questioned him.

The minister was the vice-chairman of South Dum Dum municipality from 2010 to 2021, when around 250 people were illegally recruited, the CBI has said.

Both probe agencies — the ED and the CBI — are scanning the irregularities.