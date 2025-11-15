Money laundering case: Ruia-linked firms summoned by Cyber Crime Wing of Bengal Police

The directors of the companies allegedly involved in laundering proceeds from cybercrime were summoned by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Bengal Police on Friday. They have been asked to appear within 72 hours.

Sources said that in the preliminary stage, the directors of the five companies that have been named in an FIR that was recently drawn up against industrialist Pawan Kumar Ruia and his family members for allegedly parking proceeds of various online scams across the country in their bank accounts, have been summoned.

Names of around five more companies have emerged during the course of the investigation, whose directors have also been summoned.

“All these companies are, prima facie, recipients of proceeds from various cybercrimes reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Their books of accounts need to be examined to verify the sources of the money and if the flow of money was the outcome of any purchase,” said an officer.

Sources said the police have found that the directors in many of these companies were also attached to companies owned by Ruia and his family.

The police said there were at least 23 cyber fraud cases where Ruia and his family were the direct beneficiaries of money from crime.