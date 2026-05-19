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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Messi's Calcutta event manager Satadru Dutta files complaint against Aroop Biswas

He went to Bidhannagar (South) police station on Monday night and registered a complaint, stating that he had earlier been threatened not to implicate any minister

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 19.05.26, 10:32 AM
Satadru Dutta

Satadru Dutta File picture

Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Lionel Messi’s trip to India, including his event at the Salt Lake stadium in December, lodged a police complaint on Monday against former sports minister Aroop Biswas, a retired IPS officer, a serving IAS officer and others for allegedly entering the field without authorisation.

He went to Bidhannagar (South) police station on Monday night and registered a complaint, stating that he had earlier been threatened not to implicate any minister.

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He alleged that Biswas and others had entered the stadium in a “completely unauthorised manner, which not only resulted in derailment of the event but also led to vandalism”, sources said.

Dutta had been arrested within hours of the fiasco and is currently on bail.

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Lionel Messi Messi GOAT India Tour Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism Police Complaint Aroop Biswas
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