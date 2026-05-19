ED arrests Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu in connection with ‘land grab’ case

Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu was arrested on Monday night after nearly 10 hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

“Poddar was trying to mislead investigators during interrogation,” an senior ED official said around 10pm.

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He had been summoned several times earlier in connection with alleged land grabbing and parking proceeds of crime in real estate.

The agency will also probe charges of extortion and criminal intimidation against Poddar, based on FIRs drawn against him by Kolkata Police.

Poddar was arrested within four days of the ED picking up Santanu Sinha Biswas, a deputy commissioner with Kolkata Police. Sinha Biswas and a Behala realtor, Jay S. Kamdar, were arrested for alleged land grabbing. Kamdar was arrested last month.

On Monday, Poddar said Kamdar was his friend and nothing more.“I don’t know Santanu Sinha Biswas,” he said.

Poddar’s name first surfaced after a clash and firing in Kankulia, near Golpark, on February 1.