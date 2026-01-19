Messi tour controversy: Main organiser Satadru Dutta gets bail after weeks in custody

Kolkata-based sports promoter Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Lionel Messi’s visit to the city, was granted bail on Monday by Bidhannagar district court.

Dutta was released on a bond of Rs 10,000 along with two security bonds. He had been in judicial custody since late December after his bail plea was earlier rejected by the same court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes weeks after prosecutors had strongly opposed his release, describing him as a “very influential” individual who could flee if granted bail.

Dutta was arrested on December 13, the day Messi’s appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium was cut short following major security lapses and crowd trouble.

During an earlier hearing on December 28, the prosecution had argued that Dutta’s role as the organiser of Messi’s India tour itself demonstrated his influence.

“The fact that Satadru arranged Lionel Messi’s tour speaks volumes about how influential he is. He could flee if granted bail,” prosecution lawyer Bivas Chatterjee had told the court.

The court had then rejected the bail petition and sent Dutta to judicial custody for 14 days.

The prosecution had alleged large-scale mismanagement during the event, claiming that around 35,000 tickets were sold, generating nearly Rs 19 crore in revenue.

Government property worth approximately Rs 2 crore was damaged during the unrest, while Dutta was accused of making an unlawful gain of Rs 20 lakh.

Chatterjee had also pointed to violations of stadium rules, alleging that portable water was allowed to be sold inside the venue.

Dutta’s defence counsel, Saumyajit Raha, had countered the claims, stating that his client had a proven track record of organising major events, including Messi’s visits to Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, without any disruption.

Raha had told the court that the seating arrangements at the Salt Lake Stadium were inspected and that the organiser had obtained a no-objection certificate from Bidhannagar police on November 7.

He argued that the situation deteriorated only after the event concluded, prompting the government to form an enquiry committee.

“There was no violation on the organiser’s part,” Raha had said, adding that the Rs 22 crore earned from ticket sales had already been frozen. He had also cited Dutta’s medical conditions and maintained that he was unlikely to flee.

Messi’s visit on December 13 descended into chaos after hundreds of unauthorised individuals breached security and came close to the Argentine footballer.

Visibly frustrated, Messi was escorted off the field by security personnel. The inability of large sections of the crowd to see him led to agitation, with spectators hurling water bottles and uprooting seats.

Following his arrest the same evening on charges of mismanagement, Dutta remained in custody until the court’s order granting bail on Monday.