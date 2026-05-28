MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

Messi statue gets safety harness as officials flag safety risks in Lake Town

No agency is taking the responsibility of pulling the football legend down, BJP sources said

Jhinuk Mazumdar, Subhajoy Roy Published 28.05.26, 06:42 AM
The Messi statue in Lake Town secured with ropes on Wednesday.

The Messi statue in Lake Town secured with ropes on Wednesday. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

The 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi in Lake Town has been tied with ropes for “public safety”.

“The harnessing was completed on Wednesday,” said Sharadwat Mukherjee, the new BJP MLA of Bidhannagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officers of the state public works department (PWD) went for an inspection after the harnessing was done.

PWD engineers found the statue “unsafe” during an inspection on Monday. Residents said the structure was swaying in the wind.

But no agency is taking the responsibility of pulling the football legend down, BJP sources said.

Mukherjee had taken up the issue with municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul, who contacted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The PWD said that as they did not grant permission to erect it, they could not pull it down. The NHAI mentioned that the statue is off VIP Road and not on a highway, hence outside its jurisdiction.

RVNL has more work to do than dismantling statues, sources in the BJP were told.

The statue was built by Sreebhumi Sporting Club, whose president was former minister Sujit Bose, now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for alleged corruption.

The fibreglass structure had drawn criticism for its appearance when it was installed in December 2025.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Lake Town Sujit Bose PWD
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT