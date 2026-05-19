Suvendu Adhikari warns stone pelters; ‘zero tolerance’ message after Park Circus clashes

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday compared Calcutta to Srinagar, where stone pelting at security forces was common, and said such incidents must stop in Calcutta.

“Stone pelting has stopped in Srinagar. I feel it should stop in Bengal and Calcutta too. I am appealing to the people not to indulge in such activities. Please refrain from doing these things,” he said.

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Suvendu said that his government’s response to such incidents would differ from that of the previous administration. “If you feel this is still the earlier government, if you feel the police’s hands will be tied, you are making a mistake,” he said.

Suvendu was speaking at the office of the deputy commissioner, southeast division, of Kolkata Police at the Park Circus seven-point crossing, a day after hundreds of protesters had gathered there and some among them hurled stones at police personnel.

The demonstrators on Sunday were protesting against the use of giant earthmovers to demolish buildings without prior notice.

“We are sending a clear message of zero tolerance against vandalism, hooliganism, rowdyism, anti-social and anti-national activities. We are not allowing any of this,” Suvendu said.

He also sounded a note of caution for past offenders. “Whoever has done anything like this in the past, this is the last time. We will not allow anything like this in the future. And if anyone does, I will be the worst police minister you have ever faced,” he said.

Suvendu said agitations must remain “lawful and logical”.

“We have told all police officers, at the lower ranks also, that any group, individual, political or religious group can approach the OC or IC and submit their representation. It is the duty of the police station to satisfy them. There is no problem with that. But suddenly collecting a group of people, shouting slogans and pelting stones... this has stopped in Srinagar, and it has to stop in Bengal and Calcutta too,” he said.

The chief minister announced the names of police personnel injured in Sunday’s face-off. An assistant commissioner and an inspector were among those hurt, while several police vehicles were damaged.

Suvendu said he was “very happy” with the police response and the arrests made later. Till Monday morning, the police had arrested 40 people in connection with the clashes.

“Yesterday, the police and CRPF personnel were injured. I have come to see them and enquire about their injuries. I am very happy that the entire force worked on such a big law-and-order situation and saved people’s lives. So I wanted to offer them support. You (the police) are the law-enforcing authority. You should do your work without fear,” he told officers in the presence of Calcutta police commissioner Ajay Nand, additional commissioners D.P. Singh and Ashesh Biswas, and several senior officers.

The chief minister was received with a guard of honour.

While commending the police action, Suvendu said: “This is the last time I am saying this as police minister, if one policeman is attacked, this government will take

up it very seriously within

the ambit of law. We will go

to the highest level. Not just arrest, we will aim at conviction and ensure the case is closely monitored.”

Suvendu told the police to rise above political and religious considerations.

“Strictly follow the BNS and the orders of your superiors. You need not think about who is from which political party, who is from which religion, who is from which community, who is close to any influential person and that you will have to think five times before any arrest. Keep away from such thoughts,” he said.