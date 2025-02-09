MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 09 February 2025

Kolkata: Major fire breaks out in Narkeldanga slum, one person killed

The charred body of Habibullah Mollah (65), a rag picker was recovered from a gutted shanty after fire brigade personnel fully doused the flames early Sunday

PTI Published 09.02.25, 09:15 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A major fire broke out in a slum in the Narkeldanga area of the city in which one person was killed, a Fire Brigade official said on Sunday.

At least 30 shanties were gutted in the fire, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charred body of Habibullah Mollah (65), a rag picker was recovered from a gutted shanty after fire brigade personnel fully doused the flames early Sunday, the official said.

Also Read

Seventeen fire tenders fought the blaze for over five hours to contain the flames which were first spotted at around 10 pm on Saturday and fully extinguished at around 3 am on Sunday, he said.

The body of Mollah, a resident of the slum was found during search and rescue operation.

There was no report of any other serious injury in the blaze, he said.

The Narkeldanga police station is located close to the spot where the fire broke and policemen accompanied by fire brigade personnel regulated vehicular traffic movement along Narkeldanga Main Road.

The fire left around 200 people living in the slum homeless.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Slums Fire Brigade
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Test hits T20 out of the park: Elite-democratic argument fails to cut ice at debate

T20, a favourite as it may be with the administrators, broadcasters and a significant proportion of the audience, is still not a match for Test cricket, Calcutta decided on Saturday
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad on Saturday. 
Quote left Quote right

This is the first time a ruling government is trying to weaken the Constitution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT